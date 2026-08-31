Apple’s New CEO Inherits an AI Strategy Built on Outsiders

Highlights
John Ternus becomes Apple’s CEO on Sept. 1, inheriting Tim Cook’s bet that Apple can license its way to AI parity, paying Google roughly $1 billion a year for Gemini to power a rebuilt Siri, a bet rivals spending over $100 billion apiece on their own AI infrastructure have chosen not to make.
His first test comes Sept. 9, when Apple unveils that Siri alongside its first foldable iPhone, at the same annual event that has introduced nearly every major Apple product since the Steve Jobs era.
Even Cook admitted the harder problem is still unsolved: what it will cost Apple once people start using it, telling investors on his final earnings call that the company still doesn’t have “a complete plan” for the compute bill ahead.
John Ternus becomes CEO of Apple on Tuesday (Sept. 1), taking over a company whose defining strength has always been tight control of its own technology stack, hardware, software and the chips connecting them, but whose current artificial intelligence strategy runs largely on outside partners.