AI Oversight Gets Targeted Push in US, Malaysia and UK

Congress urges industry-specific AI oversight in its first comprehensive framework, while Malaysia launches a National AI Office to steer its tech regulation ambitions. The U.K. joins the effort with proposed copyright reforms, aiming to balance innovation with creative industry protections.

House AI Task Force Seeks Targeted Oversight, Not Sweeping Regulation

A new bipartisan congressional report released Wednesday recommends tailoring artificial intelligence oversight to specific industries rather than implementing broad federal regulations, marking Congress’s first comprehensive framework for addressing AI technology.

The report, produced by the 24-member House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, outlines an approach where agencies would oversee AI within their existing jurisdictions. For example, healthcare regulators would focus on AI in medical applications, while financial regulators would monitor AI in banking and trading.

“This report is certainly not the final word on AI issues for Congress,” the Task Force wrote, describing it instead as “a tool for identifying and evaluating AI policy proposals.”

Key recommendations include having the Securities and Exchange Commission oversee AI regulation in financial markets while the Food and Drug Administration would regulate AI-enabled medical devices. The report also calls for increased investment in workforce training and support for small businesses adopting AI technology.

The Task Force specifically recommends that regulators focus on “demonstrable harms, not speculative harms” when considering restrictions on AI systems.

The report comes amid growing debate over AI regulation following rapid advances in the technology. While some lawmakers have called for immediate restrictions, the Task Force suggests a more measured approach, recommending that Congress “monitor any risks that might arise from open-source models in the future.”

Malaysia Launches National AI Office to Boost Tech Hub Ambitions

Malaysia established a national artificial intelligence office to develop policies and regulate AI development as the country positions itself as a regional technology hub, Reuters reported.

The new office will serve as a centralized agency overseeing AI initiatives, providing strategic planning, research and development and regulatory oversight. Within its first year, the office plans to develop an AI code of ethics, regulatory framework and a five-year technology action plan through 2030.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called the launch “another historical moment in our digital transformation journey.”

The government also announced strategic partnerships with major tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, all of which have recently committed to data center, cloud and AI projects in Malaysia.

These digital ventures have significantly boosted Malaysia’s economy in 2024, with the information and communications sub-sector attracting 71.1 billion ringgit ($16.06 billion) in approved investments, according to the country’s investment authority.

The initiative comes as Southeast Asian nations compete to attract global technology investments. Malaysia has secured billions in investment from international tech firms looking to build infrastructure for their expanding cloud and AI services.

UK Proposes Copyright Reforms Amid AI and Creative Industry Tensions

The U.K. government has launched a consultation to clarify copyright laws concerning the use of protected materials in training artificial intelligence models. Announced on December 17, 2024, the proposals aim to support both the creative industries and AI developers by ensuring creators can control and monetize their work, while providing AI firms with legal certainty to innovate responsibly.

The consultation addresses key issues, including enhancing transparency between creators and AI developers, establishing licensing frameworks for the use of copyrighted materials and ensuring wide access to high-quality data for AI innovation. This initiative follows unsuccessful attempts to establish a voluntary AI copyright code of practice.

“These proposals will help unlock the full potential of the AI sector and creative industries to drive innovation, investment, and prosperity across the country,” the government said in a news release.

The consultation is part of the U.K.’s broader Plan for Change, aiming to deliver sustained economic growth by fostering collaboration between technology and creative sectors.

Stakeholders from both industries are encouraged to participate in the consultation to shape a legal framework that balances the interests of creators and AI developers, promoting growth and innovation across the U.K.