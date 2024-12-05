AI Startup iGenius Building Supercomputer for Financial Services

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup iGenius said it is building one of the world’s largest Nvidia DGX AI supercomputers with Nvidia Grace Blackwell superchips and will use it to deploy AI models for financial services, healthcare and public sector customers around the world.

The supercomputer, dubbed iGenius Colosseum, will be located in Europe and is expected to deliver 115 exaflops of computational performance, the company said in a Thursday (Dec. 5) press release.

“We designed this supercomputer for unicorn use cases that can deliver $1B+ in value,” iGenius CEO Uljan Sharka said in the release. “Combining our expertise with Nvidia accelerated computing and software helps unlock transformative opportunities to solve extraordinary, once-unsolvable challenges in finance, healthcare and government to serve customers worldwide.”

Colosseum will be used to build AI applications, including training open-source generative AI and trillion-plus-parameter large language models (LLMs), according to the release.

The supercomputer will support the next phase of iGenius’ collaboration with Nvidia to develop AI models with the data security, reliability and accuracy required for financial consulting, patient services and government planning, the release said.

It will also support equitable access to AI technologies by connecting enterprises, academic institutions and policymakers, per the release.

“The iGenius Colosseum Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with Grace Blackwell Superchips serves an AI factory that will accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications that meet regulatory requirements and align with local languages and culture,” Charlie Boyle, vice president of DGX platform at Nvidia, said in the release.

It was reported in June that Sharka said iGenius aimed to raise 650 million euros ($698 million), giving it a post-money valuation of 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) and helping it compete with OpenAI and other generative AI firms.

The startup offers an open-source AI model that is used by financial services companies and other businesses.

Nvidia said in November that it saw 94% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter, with CEO Jensen Huang saying: “Many AI services are running 24/7, just like any factory. We’re going to see this new type of system come online. And I call it [the company’s data centers] an AI factory because that’s really close to what it is.”