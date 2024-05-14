Anthropic Launches AI Assistant Claude in Europe

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic has launched its AI assistant Claude in Europe.

The web-based version Claude.ai, the Claude iOS app, and the subscription-based Claude Team plan that allows businesses to access the Claude 3 model family, are now available across Europe, the company said in a press release.

These offerings join the Claude API, which was launched in Europe earlier this year and allows developers to integrate Anthropic’s AI models into their own applications, websites or services, according to the release.

“Claude has strong levels of comprehension and fluency in French, German, Spanish, Italian and other European languages, allowing users to converse with Claude in multiple languages,” Anthropic said in the release. “Claude’s intuitive, user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to seamlessly integrate our advanced AI models into their workflows.”

The European Union (EU) has the world’s most comprehensive regulation of AI under its AI Act, Bloomberg reported Monday (May 13).

Google does not yet offer its Gemini app in the EU, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT is facing complaints about privacy in the bloc, according to the report.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei told Bloomberg that its cloud computing partners Amazon and Google will help it comply with the EU regulations and that Anthropic’s software is already being used in the finance and hospitality sectors across the continent, per the report.

Europe’s approach to AI is unique, as it is marked by stricter regulation and greater emphasis on ethics compared to the United States and China, PYMNTS reported May 2.

While the region has been slow to embrace AI in critical sectors like healthcare and government, some companies are forging ahead with AI projects in the region.

Anthropic’s Claude 3 models, which were launched in 159 countries in March, beat competing AI models in many areas among industry benchmark assessments.

The company added its first smartphone app and new enterprise subscription plan for the Claude chatbot on May 1.

The launch of these new offerings marked a significant step for Anthropic and positioned it to compete more directly with industry giants like OpenAI and Google, intensifying competition in the AI industry.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.