Google Amps Up Gemini’s AI Model for New Shopping Platform

Google has revamped its shopping platform, introducing an experience powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that will roll out across the U.S. in the coming weeks. This transformation leverages 45 billion product listings from Google’s Shopping Graph and Gemini models to enhance how users research and shop online.

The new Google Shopping platform simplifies product research and features an intuitive design. It offers a personalized home page that suggests shoppable products and videos based on user preferences, allowing shoppers to continue their research over time. The platform includes tools for price comparison, insights and tracking, along with a dedicated deals page tailored to individual users.

Lilian Rincon, VP of consumer shopping product for Google Shopping, shared during a press briefing with PYMNTS how the company hopes to reinvent Google Shopping for today’s consumers assisted by AI. Through personalization and generative AI, Google officials plan to show shoppers the right products for them within an intuitive design.

“It brings you something reimagined, playful, dynamic and visually rich through personalized search and personalized deals pages,” Rincon said.

“We know shopping is personal, and that’s what we’ve created with our feed. Personalization can create categories based on your recent shopping. We think it solves real shopper pain points. We think there’s a ton of opportunity to incorporate generative AI into the shopping experience.”

The upgraded Google Shopping experience will provide AI-generated briefs to help users quickly find relevant products. For example, a search for a “Men’s winter jacket for Seattle” will yield recommendations and considerations specific to that climate. Filters will allow users to refine searches based on size or availability.

As this feature is marked as “experimental,” Google encourages user feedback to refine the experience. Users can access the revamped shopping platform through the Google Search “Shopping Tab” or by visiting shopping.google.com.

“We know shoppers always want low prices, and the new Google Shopping not only includes deal-finding tools like price comparison, price insights and price tracking throughout, but also a new dedicated and personalized deals page where you can browse deals for you — just click the “Deals” link at the top of your page to explore,” Sean Scott, VP/GM consumer shopping at Google Shopping, wrote in a blog posted Tuesday (Oct. 15).

