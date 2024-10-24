Healthcare Call Firm Infinitus Systems and Content Marketplace TollBit Net AI Funding

In a flurry of funding announcements, Infinitus Systems secured $51.5 million to automate healthcare calls, TollBit raised $24 million to help publishers monetize artificial intelligence (AI) content usage and Attention pulled in $14 million to enhance sales conversation analysis. The investments signal growing market confidence in AI solutions that tackle specialized business challenges while maintaining guardrails around accuracy and compliance.

Infinitus Systems Secures $51.5 Million for AI Healthcare Calls

Infinitus Systems raised $51.5 million in Series C funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, as investors bet on the startup’s AI technology that automates healthcare phone calls while maintaining strict guardrails against errors.

The San Francisco-based company, which has raised a total of $102.9 million, announced the general availability of FastTrack, an AI copilot that it says helps healthcare staff bypass automated phone systems and hold times when contacting insurance companies.

The funding round, which included Memorial Hermann Health System and existing investors Kleiner Perkins, Coatue and GV, comes as healthcare providers seek solutions for administrative bottlenecks.

“We have an enormous opportunity to transform how the healthcare ecosystem exchanges administrative data,” CEO Ankit Jain said in a news release. The company claims its AI can handle complex conversations that even modern large language models struggle with.

The company’s technology includes safeguards to prevent AI hallucination, a common problem where AI systems generate false information. Infinitus says its solutions are built on insights from over 4 million healthcare calls, allowing it to navigate complex insurance verification and claims processes while maintaining HIPAA compliance.

The company said customers report 10% improved accuracy and 50% better ROI compared to manual processes.

TollBit Raises $24 Million to Monetize Web Content for Publishers

TollBit, a startup creating a marketplace between AI companies and publishers, has raised $24 million in Series A funding led by Lightspeed as traditional media outlets seek ways to profit from AI companies using their content.

The New York-based company’s platform enables AI applications to pay publishers directly for content access while giving publishers tools to monitor AI bot traffic. The system uses tokens to track and authorize each interaction, addressing growing tensions between news organizations and AI companies over content usage.

Major publishers including Time, Penske Media Corporation and Adweek have joined the platform. Particle, an AI news reader app, is among the first clients paying for content through the system.

“This market has grown so fast and we find both sides working with us to find mutually beneficial solutions,” CEO Olivia Joslin said in a news release. The platform aims to eliminate lengthy one-on-one negotiations between publishers and AI companies.

The funding round, which includes investment from Section 32 and industry veterans Jeff Dean and Manuel Bronstein, follows a $7 million seed round in March. The company says it has onboarded over 200 publisher sites as it seeks to standardize AI content licensing.

AI Sales Platform Attention Raises $14 Million

Attention, an AI startup that analyzes sales conversations, raised $14 million in Series A funding led by Alven, as companies look to automate their sales processes and extract insights from customer interactions.

The New York-based company, which saw a 10x revenue increase this year, uses artificial intelligence to automatically log customer conversations in CRM systems and generate follow-up emails. Customers include Crunchbase, BambooHR, and Aircall, according to a Thursday (Oct. 24) press release.

The platform aims to eliminate manual data entry while providing sales teams with actionable insights from customer conversations. The company plans to use the funding to expand its go-to-market team and enhance its AI capabilities.

“Automating CRM entry out of customer conversations and writing follow-up emails was just the beginning. There is so much more to do out of these precious interactions,” said CEO Anis Bennaceur.

The round included participation from Eniac, 645 Ventures, Aglae, Frst and Liquid2. Bennaceur and Matthias Wickenburg, former competitors in the sales technology space, founded the company.