IBM Launches Service to Help Enterprises Add GenAI Copilots

IBM has introduced a new service that will help enterprises integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) copilots into their organizations.

Offered by IBM Consulting , the new IBM Copilot Runway will assist enterprises with creating, customizing, deploying and managing these copilots, including those powered by Copilot for Microsoft 365 , the company said in a Friday (May 10) press release .

“As IBM and Microsoft strengthen our partnership, we’re poised to empower more clients with Microsoft Copilot, supercharging productivity and boosting creativity through the power of generative AI,” John Granger , senior vice president of IBM Consulting, said in the release.

IBM Consulting has formed a dedicated practice of consultants with Microsoft copilot skills and will work with clients to build custom copilots, according to the release.

The firm will initially focus on specific use cases and industries, the release said. The use cases include customer and field service, employee experience, and procurement and finance, while the industries include financial services, retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), government and supply chain.

IBM Consulting plans to also open more IBM-Microsoft Experience Zones, which are locations at which clients can explore the power of Copilot as well as co-ideate and co-create generative AI-powered solutions, per the release. One such location is operating in Bangalore, India, and the company plans to add more in Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Clients need the right partners and technology to scale AI responsibly across the enterprise,” Dinis Couto , general manager of global partner solutions for Microsoft, said in the release. “With IBM’s dedicated group of Microsoft Copilot experts, we’re confident we can help more clients unlock the full potential of generative AI for their businesses.”

During Microsoft’s most recent earnings call, the company reported that it is seeing a greater appetite across the business landscape for innovations like AI and cloud services.

“Microsoft Copilot and Copilot stack are orchestrating a new era of AI transformation, driving better business outcomes across every role and industry,” Satya Nadella , chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said during the April 25 call. “More than 65% of Fortune 500 companies now use Azure’s OpenAI service.”

