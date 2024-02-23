Intuit Says GenAI-Powered Assistant Delivers Better Customer Reviews

During the first tax season in which they’re being helped by a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Intuit’s TurboTax customers are enjoying seeing the work done “automagically.”

The “helpfulness rating” that customers are awarding to Intuit Assist, the company’s new generative AI-powered financial assistant, is 1.5 times higher than that of earlier solutions, Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said Thursday (Feb. 22) during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“With Intuit Assist, we are creating a future of ‘done for you,’ where the hard work is done ‘automagically’ on behalf of our customers with a gateway to human expertise, fueling their financial success,” Goodarzi said during the call.

Intuit began rolling out its new generative AI-powered innovations across its TurboTax Online and TurboTax Live products and services in November. These solutions allow customers to do their taxes themselves, do them with help or hand them off to a professional, the company said at the time.

“We’re leveraging the power of data and AI with Intuit Assist to revolutionize the speed to benefit for customers, disrupting the assisted consumer and business tax categories by connecting people with experts virtually, and bringing the TurboTax and Credit Karma experience together to unlock smart money decisions,” Goodarzi said Thursday during the earnings call.

While Intuit Assist is live now for select customers, the generative AI-powered financial assistant will be rolled out across Intuit’s platform, he added.

Goodarzi provided updates on the progress of this expansion during the call.

In the company’s Mailchimp product, Intuit Assist is providing AI-powered automations and content generation that help small businesses grow revenue and save time.

In QuickBooks, Intuit Assist is in beta. It is designed to deliver services that help small businesses optimize cash flow, make confident decisions and grow their business. For example, the unstructured data of new customers will be used to generate custom invoices that save time and encourage faster payments.

Intuit Assist is also in beta in the company’s Credit Karma offering. Here, the generative AI assistant will help connect members to appropriate financial products, interacting with them as they shop and providing personalized answers to their questions.

“We remain excited with our early progress with Intuit Assist across the company,” Goodarzi said during the call. “It’s changing our relationship with customers as we move from being a transactional workflow platform to a trusted assistant that customers can rely on daily to power their prosperity.”