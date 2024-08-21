Lama AI and Bridge Partner to Connect Businesses and Lenders

Lama AI and Bridge have partnered to expand the availability of commercial loans.

With this collaboration, the financial institutions using Lama AI’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered origination technology will be able to access Bridge’s marketplace that connects business owners and lenders, the companies said in a Wednesday (Aug. 21) press release.

This offering will enable banks to grow their portfolio through diversified deal flow sources and increase efficiencies around prequalification and end-to-end origination, according to the release.

“Banks shouldn’t limit their future growth to a single source of loan opportunities,” Omri Yacubovich, CEO and co-founder of Lama AI, said in the release. “Instead, they should focus on ensuring their technological readiness to expand their reach, enabling them to become agile and efficient players in digital and embedded lending ecosystems.”

Lama AI’s solutions include an embedded distribution product called Flow that allows banks to connect with an array of distribution channels, as well as AI capabilities that include an AI assistant, smart document management and automated credit decisioning workflows, according to the release.

Bridge’s digital platform connects middle-market borrowers with debt capital providers, enabling businesses and real estate developers to access financing and allowing lenders to connect with new clients in their target market, per the release.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Lama AI, which shares our mission to improve and make commercial lending more accessible for underrepresented communities,” Harte Thompson, co-founder and chief operating officer at Bridge, said in the release. “This collaboration enhances our ability to connect business owners with the best lending opportunities, providing a seamless and efficient solution that benefits both lenders and borrowers.”

In another recent product launch in the commercial lending space, FIS said in July that it launched a solution designed to help banks source, underwrite and fund loans to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company’s new SMB Digital Lending solution was created in partnership with small business financial solutions platform Lendio.

In June, Kapitus closed a $45 million investment-grade corporate note financing and said it will use the proceeds to expand its financing options for small businesses. The company said it will both expand its portfolio of financing products and make further technology investments in its funding platform.

