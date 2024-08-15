MIT’s AI Risk Database May Prompt Business to Change Processes

MIT researchers’ new artificial intelligence risk database could prompt companies to overhaul their AI strategies, potentially slowing adoption but enhancing safety in an era of rapid AI proliferation.

The comprehensive “AI Risk Repository,” developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s FutureTech Group, catalogs 777 potential AI pitfalls extracted from 43 taxonomies. This centralized resource addresses critical gaps in existing frameworks and is expected to have far-reaching implications for businesses, regulators, and policymakers navigating the complex terrain of AI implementation and governance.

“Policymakers will be inclined to use MIT’s AI Risk Repository as a foundation for drafting informed and effective regulations that address the complexities and risks associated with AI technologies,” Adam Stone, AI governance lead at Zaviant, told PYMNTS. This development coincides with global efforts to regulate AI, including the European Union’s AI Act and emerging state-level legislation in the United States, such as the Colorado AI Act.

Regulatory Ripple Effects

The repository’s influence is expected to extend beyond academic circles, potentially reshaping regulatory frameworks worldwide. It could serve as a critical reference for ensuring new regulations reflect the latest research and real-world examples of AI risks.

Its potential to standardize risk assessment approaches is significant. “By cataloging known threats like identity abuse, deepfakes, and unauthorized data access, it enables more informed, targeted, and flexible regulations,” Joseph Carson, chief security scientist and advisory CISO at Delinea, told PYMNTS.

Experts stress cybersecurity’s critical role in managing AI risks. “The repository can guide the creation of access policies that enforce strict authentication, authorization controls such as who can access sensitive AI systems from using the systems to modifying algorithms,” Carson said. He emphasized that “effective authorization and governance are crucial in this context, ensuring that AI technologies operate under robust security and compliance standards.”

The database presents a double-edged sword for businesses, particularly those deploying AI in critical areas such as healthcare, finance and infrastructure. While it offers a roadmap for safer AI implementation, it also highlights the potential for increased scrutiny and liability, underscoring the need for careful planning and risk management.

The commercial implications could be far-reaching. “AI systems categorized as ‘high-risk’ could lead to significant commercial implications for stakeholders, including increased regulatory scrutiny, higher compliance costs and potential liability risks if these AI systems are found unsafe or biased,” Stone warned. In sectors where AI-powered decisions can deeply impact individuals’ lives, there’s also a risk of public backlash if AI systems are perceived as discriminatory or flawed, potentially leading to loss of business, eroded customer trust, and increased pressure from advocacy groups and regulatory bodies.

However, the repository also presents opportunities for companies to differentiate themselves through robust AI governance. Businesses might need to reassess their risk management strategies. “The commercial side could include who bears the costs for any risks that do manifest, and how are those potential costs weighed against the theoretical productivity improvements that the AI brings in the first place,” Adam Sandman, CEO of Inflectra Corporation, told PYMNTS.

Liability Concerns

Questions of liability loom large. “If a candidate sues a company for discrimination, is the company liable or the tool they used for employment screening?” Sandman asked. He proposes potential mitigation strategies, including “changes to insurance policies that such companies hold (e.g., cyber insurance) and major rewrites to license agreements, EULAs, and data privacy agreements.”

Experts recommend a multi-faceted approach to mitigate risks. For AI deployment in sensitive areas like immigration control, exam scoring or resume sorting, Stone advises companies to focus on “identifying and classifying data and data sources, conducting thorough risk assessments, ensuring transparency and explainability of AI decisions, and regularly auditing AI systems for safety and biases.”

Robust security measures are crucial. “Privileged access security and identity security are critical in preventing unauthorized access and abuse of these systems, ensuring that only authorized personnel can interact with sensitive data and decision-making processes,” Carson emphasized. This approach can help mitigate potential breaches and the associated financial and reputational damage.

Sandman suggests additional safeguards: “Other mitigations would be to require a human review of all AI-scored results and have that person certify the results.” This approach could help balance AI’s efficiency gains with necessary human oversight.

The Path Forward

As the artificial intelligence landscape evolves, MIT’s AI Risk Repository could become a reference point for businesses, policymakers and security professionals. Its impact on commerce, regulation and security practices will likely depend on how effectively organizations can balance thorough risk assessment with innovation in AI development and implementation.

Stone stressed the importance of staying current with regulatory developments: “Adhering to emerging regulatory standards (such as the EU AI Act and the Colorado AI Act) and engaging with stakeholders to align AI practices with societal and ethical norms can also help reduce the risk of legal challenges and reputational damage.”