Navigating AI Compliance: How Global Banks Are Balancing Innovation and Regulatory Demands

This week in artificial intelligence regulation finds China, India and the global banking sector grappling with the need for comprehensive AI regulation as the influence of technology grows. Experts emphasize the importance of balancing innovation with consumer protection, while financial institutions leverage AI to streamline compliance processes amid increasing regulatory pressures.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape global industries, China is developing its regulatory and legal landscape to address the technology’s unique challenges.

“China is taking a distinct approach to issues involving AI, data, and the law,” said Reed Smith lawyer Cheryl Yu in a recent blog post. She and fellow attorney Barbara Li discussed compliance requirements for AI service providers and users in China.

Beijing-based Li emphasized the emerging case law on copyright protection and liability of AI-generated content. “We’re seeing a growing body of court decisions that are shaping how intellectual property rights apply to AI creations,” she noted. The lawyers also provided insights on managing risks in China’s AI ecosystem. “Understanding the nuances of China’s regulatory framework is crucial for companies operating in this space,” Yu said.

As China solidifies its position in AI development, recent legal trends indicate a focus on ethical AI use and data protection. New regulations require AI service providers to conduct security assessments and obtain user consent for data collection. Courts are grappling with novel issues, such as determining authorship of AI-generated works and liability for AI decision-making errors.

These developments suggest China is balancing innovation promotion with consumer protection, creating a complex but potentially lucrative market for AI technologies, Li said.

AI Emerges as Key Tool for Banks in Regulatory Compliance

As regulatory requirements for financial institutions continue to grow, banks are turning to artificial intelligence to streamline compliance processes and mitigate risks. Industry experts say AI tools can significantly improve efficiency and accuracy in regulatory testing and monitoring.

“The regulatory burden and cost to comply is only growing, which leaves banks doing more testing and monitoring with the same amount of resources,” Leslie Watson-Stracener, managing director and regulatory compliance capability leader at Grant Thornton Advisors LLC, wrote in a recent blog post. She warned that increasing pressure on compliance teams “can lead to stress, burnout and human error.”

AI’s application in compliance extends to various regulations, including the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, Truth in Lending Act and Flood Disaster Protection Act. These tools can quickly assess data and identify exceptions, freeing up staff for other priorities.

Wes Luckock, senior manager of advisory services at Grant Thornton, predicts a broader impact: “Across the business cycle, AI will be coming into play in an end-to-end manner. It’s not just going to be a couple tasks throughout the cycle — it’s going to be the entire cycle.”

However, experts caution that human oversight remains crucial. Watson-Stracener advises, “Always make sure your board has oversight of your AI practices. And test your results.”

Indian Speaker Calls for AI Regulation

Indian politician Om Birla recently called for global regulation of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies at an international parliamentary gathering.

Addressing the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Birla emphasized the importance of international cooperation in science, technology, and innovation for the greater good, The Hindu reported.

“The collective endeavour of Parliaments across the world should be to ensure fair and equitable distribution of the benefits of science, technology and innovation,” Birla said, underscoring the role of legislative bodies in shaping technological progress.

The Speaker advocated for safeguarding citizens’ data privacy and ensuring the responsible use of AI. He urged both the IPU and national parliaments to prioritize these issues, recognizing the far-reaching implications of technological advancements.

Birla also showcased India’s commitment to sustainable development, citing the country’s significant increase in renewable energy capacity over the past decade. He referenced initiatives like the Green Hydrogen Mission and International Solar Alliance as examples of India’s efforts to combat climate change.