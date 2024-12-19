OpenAI Lets Users Dial ChatGPT From Any Phone

It may be groundbreaking technology, but OpenAI is letting users contact ChatGPT the old-fashioned way: over the phone.

The artificial intelligence company (AI) has launched 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478), a number anyone in the U.S. can dial and speak to the AI chatbot for up to 15 minutes, at no cost, and from any type of phone.

A report Wednesday (Dec. 18) by Ars Technica describes the process. Users who call hear a voice that says “Hello again, it’s ChatGPT, an AI assistant. Our conversation may be reviewed for safety. How can I help you?”

From there, callers can ask the chatbot anything they’d normally ask in a live, interactive conversation. According to the report, OpenAI demonstrated the service during a livestream demo, showing calls from an iPhone, a flip phone, and even an old-fashioned rotary phone.

The goal, the company says, is to open its flagship product to people who may not have a computer or smartphone at the ready. Ars Technica also notes that people outside the U.S. can message the number via text for free via WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, OpenAI this week also released an upgrade that — as PYMNTS wrote — could “push the technology beyond quick answers into managing long-term business tasks.”

The update, called “Projects,” allows ChatGPT to track vendor payments and purchase orders over time. It provides a dedicated space to work on long-form tasks like documents or coding projects. It also allows users to create, edit and iterate inside a structured canvas alongside conversations to boost focus and collaboration by having work organized and easily accessible during discussions.

But as the report noted, companies weighing this tool face a challenge. These systems may be getting smarter, but they still confuse facts and misunderstand requests — leaving businesses to determine how much they want to trust AI with their day-to-day operations.

“While AI will undoubtedly transform project management, it’s unlikely to completely replace dedicated software companies,” Hikari Senju, CEO of AI company Omneky, told PYMNTS.

“Instead, we’ll see a convergence of AI and project management tools, where AI augments existing platforms with intelligent features, such as automated task assignment, progress tracking and risk prediction. This will empower project managers to focus on higher-level strategic decisions and creative problem-solving.”

Also this week, PYMNTS spoke with Marios Savvides, chairman and CTO at UltronAI, who said some retailers are worried about early investment in AI, considering the speed of its evolution.

“Yet those that approach AI with clear expectations and a pragmatic plan will gain not only immediate benefits but also knowledge and expertise that will continue to position them ahead of the curve as the technology advances,” he said. “These early adopters will build a foundation for long-term success, leveraging AI to continuously refine operations and enhance customer experiences.”