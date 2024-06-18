Snapchat Adds AI-Powered Tools to Build AR Effects

Snapchat parent company Snap has launched new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools that helps users create augmented reality (AR) effects.

These tools will enable artists and developers to create AR effects in hours rather than weeks, Reuters reported Tuesday (June 18), citing its interview with Snap Chief Technology Officer Bobby Murphy.

Snap’s new additions include: tools that help AR developers create AI-powered lenses that Snapchat users can then add to their content; an AI assistant that will answer developers’ questions; a tool that enables artists to create three-dimensional images by simply typing prompts; and tools that build more realistic lenses that match the motion and lighting of the content they are added to, according to the report.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in April that the company believes that AR will be “one of the most meaningful advancements in computing that the world has ever seen.”

The company’s AR tools are used by advertisers to create a more exciting shopping experience with virtual storefronts and try-on experiences. They are also used by creators to drive monetization opportunities and by platform users to play with lenses, Spiegel said April 25 during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“Our AR products and services are driving major impact at scale today,” Spiegel said. “On average, over 300 million people engage with augmented reality every single day on Snapchat. Our community plays with AR Lenses billions of times per day on average, and our AR creator community has built millions of Lenses using our Lens Studio software.”

In May, Spiegel said Snap is increasing its spending on AI and machine learning (ML) to meet the needs of advertisers who are trying to drive immediate purchases on the social media platform with the help of ML, AI and AR features.

Other companies, too, are adopting AI and AR tools to power features that do things like help consumers determine their clothing size when buying online and choose the products they like the most with the aid of virtual try-on tools.

AR try-on is also being used by sellers of beauty products to help bridge the trust gap for online shoppers.