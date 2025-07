Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping enterprise financial management, with more than four-fifths of chief financial officers either already leveraging or actively considering its adoption for their accounts payable functions, despite persistent integration hurdles.

This interest in AI for accounts payable is a central finding of “Smart Spending: How AI Is Transforming Financial Decision Making,” a collaborative report from PYMNTS Intelligence and Coupa. The study, based on a survey of 60 CFOs at U.S. firms with over $1 billion in annual revenues, conducted from Feb. 6-14, investigates both the opportunities and challenges of using AI to optimize spending. The findings underscore a clear trend toward AI-driven financial management, aimed at streamlining processes, enhancing visibility, and boosting overall operational efficiency.

AI offers tangible benefits such as reducing costs, preventing payment errors, and optimizing working capital. It supports functions including payment scheduling, predictive cashflow analytics, procurement cost control, and risk management.

However, integrating AI into existing financial systems poses challenges. CFOs frequently report compatibility issues, high implementation costs, and a lack of customization. Complex business operations and varied regional regulations also hinder seamless AI integration for spending optimization.



The study revealed several critical data points regarding AI adoption in accounts payable:

82% of enterprise CFOs are either actively using AI in their accounts payable functions (38% “adopters”) or are exploring its use (43% “explorers”). Only 18% remain “skeptics,” showing no interest. Enterprises with over $10 billion in annual revenue show the highest adoption, with 75% classified as adopters.

Nearly two-thirds of CFOs cite problems integrating AI into their existing technology, a figure that rises to 78% for goods enterprises. Service enterprises particularly face high upfront implementation expenses, reported by 89%. Additionally, 44% of all companies and all technology enterprises surveyed struggle with a lack of customization.

Two-thirds of CFOs indicate AI improves accounts payable transparency, with 78% of goods enterprises specifically reporting enhanced visibility into vendor and supplier relationships. Beyond transparency, 61% reported improved analytics capabilities, and 57% noted enhanced AP efficiency due to reduced payment delays.

Beyond these findings, the report indicates strong demand for AI solutions that improve cross-system compatibility, cost-effectiveness, and customization. CFOs are particularly willing to invest in AI capabilities for real-time spend visibility (68% willing to pay), vendor negotiations (two-thirds), and budget optimization (60%).

Other prioritized functions include AI-driven fraud detection (55%), predictive analytics (52%), payment term optimization (50%), and supplier performance evaluation (40%). This collective demand signals a shift toward AI-driven financial management, aiming to secure enterprise finances, prepare for future challenges, and foster overall business growth and resilience.