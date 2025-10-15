AI Agents Chase Invoices Faster Than Finance Teams Can Dial

Highlights
Agentic AI helps collections teams prioritize accounts, scale outreach and reduce manual workload.
Billtrust uses AI models with feedback loops and 95% accuracy to improve resolution.
Upcoming features will stage outreach by frequency and channel, boosting effectiveness.
For collections teams, chasing overdue invoices is often defined by friction.
See More In: agentic AI, AI, B2B, B2B Payments, B2B Payments 2025: B2B.AI, billing, Featured News, Finance, News, payments, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, video