AI Regulation Gains Momentum With California’s New Law

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday (Sept. 29) signed the Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act, making the state the first in the U.S. to require developers of advanced artificial intelligence systems to disclose how they manage catastrophic risks. The measure, Senate Bill 53, establishes penalties for violations, mandates reporting of safety incidents and builds new infrastructure to expand access to AI resources, placing the state ahead in setting rules for frontier AI, per a news release.