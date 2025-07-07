AI Startup M&A Deal Volume and Valuation Hit Records

Highlights
AI startup deal volume and valuation have hit records, rising 53% and 288% respectively in 2024 compared to the prior year, according to Mergermarket. This year thus far, deal values have surpassed the whole of 2024, and volume is now more than half of last year’s record.
Mergermarket’s equity capital markets head Samuel Kerr tells PYMNTS that the IPO market remains bifurcated, with investors selectively choosing high-quality startups and the rest seeing a tougher market.
The equity market remains resilient despite macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks. It’s a sea change from equity markets of old, Kerr said, as investors want to put their money to work.
