Grammarly Continues Transformation Into AI-Powered Productivity Suite by Acquiring Superhuman

Grammarly reportedly acquired Superhuman, an email efficiency tool that has been integrating artificial intelligence to perform tasks like composing emails.

The acquisition is part of Grammarly’s effort to expand beyond grammar correction and become an AI-powered productivity suite, Reuters reported Tuesday (July 1), citing its interviews with Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra and Superhuman CEO Rahul Vohra.

“The Superhuman product, team and brand will continue,” Mehrotra said, according to the report. “It’s a very well-used product by tens of thousands of people, and we want to see them continue to make progress.”

Vohra and more than 100 of Superhuman’s employees will join Grammarly, per the report.

Vohra told Reuters that the acquisition will enable Superhuman to access more resources for investing in AI and developing new tools.

Superhuman’s AI-powered tool serves as an email assistant that can do follow-ups and facilitate discussions among team members.

Grammarly announced in May that it planned to make acquisitions, scale its sales and marketing, and continue its product innovation after securing $1 billion in financing from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund (CVF).

“With General Catalyst’s continued partnership and confidence in our vision, we can scale faster and more sustainably to reach the millions of people who can benefit from our tools,” Mehrotra said at the time in a press release.

Grammarly’s AI assistant, which helps users brainstorm, compose and enhance communication, has more than 40 million users.

The company evolved into an AI productivity platform for apps and agents in December when it announced its intention to acquire AI productivity tool maker Coda.

Mehrotra, who was Coda’s CEO and co-founder, joined Grammarly at the time of that acquisition.

Grammarly co-founder Alex Shevchenko said in a December press release that Grammarly had been working to offer its customers more than writing assistance.

“The acquisition of Coda is a big step toward achieving our vision of a world where humans and AI work together everywhere work happens,” Shevchenko said.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “GenAI: A Generational Look at AI Usage and Attitudes” found that 82% of workers who use generative AI at least weekly agree that it can improve productivity.

