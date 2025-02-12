82% of US Workforce Believes GenAI Boosts Productivity

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is changing the way we work, and a new PYMNTS Intelligence report, “GenAI: A Generational Look At AI Usage And Attitudes,” reveals the complex and sometimes contradictory attitudes workers have toward this technology.

Based on a survey of 2,881 U.S. consumers conducted in late 2024, the report highlights a mix of optimism regarding productivity and increasing anxiety over job security. The findings suggest that as GenAI becomes more integrated into daily workflows, workers’ perceptions of both its benefits and risks are evolving.

Boosts Productivity, Raises Concerns

According to the report, a large majority of workers see the potential of GenAI to elevate productivity. Among frequent users, this belief is particularly strong. Consider 82% of workers who use GenAI at least weekly agree that it can increase productivity.

As familiarity with GenAI grows, so too do concerns about job displacement. Among those who use GenAI weekly, 50% worry that the technology could eventually eliminate their specific job, compared to just 24% of those unfamiliar with it. As workers gain a better understanding of GenAI’s capabilities, they are becoming more aware of the possible risks to their jobs. Those who use GenAI weekly are much more likely to believe it can replace aspects of their job compared to those unfamiliar with the technology.

While concern about GenAI’s impact is widespread, the report shows some generational differences. Millennials and Gen Z workers are more likely than older generations to see GenAI’s productivity potential. But they’re more likely to worry that GenAI could eliminate their specific jobs.

These younger workers, who may have more to lose in terms of career longevity, are particularly attuned to the potential disruptions caused by GenAI. In fact, 54% of workers believe that GenAI poses a risk of widespread job displacement, with those familiar with the technology more concerned (57%) than those unfamiliar (41%).

Balanced Integration

As GenAI becomes more ubiquitous, the anxiety surrounding it is likely to intensify. Companies must understand these evolving perceptions and address worker anxieties about job security. Focusing on how to help workers leverage AI to improve productivity rather than viewing it as a replacement will be essential to maintaining a positive outlook. By balancing productivity gains with careful implementation, businesses can mitigate concerns about job displacement and improve overall employee engagement with the technology.

