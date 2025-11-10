Airlines Turn to AI to Manage Disruptions

Flight delays tied to the U.S. government shutdown have renewed attention on how artificial intelligence (AI) could help airlines and regulators manage disruptions. With the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scaling back air-traffic operations, carriers are navigating reduced flight capacity and longer delays at major airports. For airlines already contending with surging passenger demand and labor shortages, the timing has highlighted the need for more technological enhancements to be proactive in resolution.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

For passengers, the most visible advances are in how airlines handle delays and rebookings. Delta Air Lines has rolled out Delta Concierge, an AI assistant within its Fly Delta app that helps travelers manage itinerary changes in real time. The system uses predictive modeling to assess how weather or congestion could affect flights and offers rebooking or ground transport options before issues escalate.

American Airlines has deployed its own AI-based rebooking tool, designed to process thousands of disrupted itineraries simultaneously. When a flight is delayed or canceled, the app automatically identifies passengers at risk of missing connections and provides real-time alternative routes. American Airlines is also testing an algorithm that decides whether an outbound plane can briefly hold for late-arriving travelers, balancing efficiency with customer service.

Korean Air has focused its AI investment on operations. The airline migrated crew scheduling, maintenance and turnaround systems to Google Cloud, allowing its digital infrastructure to flag inefficiencies and improve aircraft readiness. Korean Air executives said the effort has already cut maintenance delays and improved fleet utilization.

AI in Airline Operations

Behind the scenes, AI is beginning to shape how airlines plan their networks and manage logistics. Qatar Airways recently launched AI Skyways, a collaboration with Accenture aimed at embedding AI across scheduling, maintenance, and customer service. The system draws from real-time data to predict potential disruptions hours in advance, allowing staff to adjust aircraft routing or crew assignments proactively. Qatar Airways said the program is designed to support human operators with better information rather than replace them.

Virgin Atlantic has extended its partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to build an AI-led Technology Command Centre, a digital nerve hub that monitors every element of operations. The system helps managers respond faster to irregular events, from weather delays to crew shortages, and has reduced the time needed to reassign aircraft and personnel.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Other airlines are also tapping the technology. Delta Air Lines is testing an AI pricing system, developed with Fetcherr, that could reshape how airline tickets are sold and priced. While we’re still in the test phase, results are encouraging,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Annual Review 2025, nearly seven in ten airlines plan to increase spending on AI and automation this year. The report highlights a shift toward using data-driven tools to enhance efficiency and safety as traditional systems struggle to keep pace with record passenger volumes. IATA said the industry’s modernization efforts are no longer optional but essential to sustaining growth.

To Assist Air Traffic Controllers

The FAA’s staffing shortfalls have exposed how vulnerable the air network can be when human systems falter. The agency has reduced flight volumes across a number of major markets, prompting carriers to trim schedules and redeploy crews. Although airlines and airport authorities have managed to avoid large-scale gridlock, the delays have been a reminder of how dependent aviation remains on manual coordination and communication.

At the same time, researchers and regulators are studying whether AI could play a role in easing that pressure. A Scientific American analysis examined the potential for AI to assist air-traffic controllers, who are now managing unprecedented workloads. Test programs in the United Kingdom and Singapore are already using algorithms that combine radar, video, and voice data to monitor airspace and detect anomalies. The early results suggest AI can enhance consistency and improve situational awareness, although experts say human oversight remains essential for safety-critical decisions.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.