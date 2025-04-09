Anthropic Debuts $200-per-Month Subscription to Claude AI Model

Anthropic has debuted a higher-priced subscription version of its Claude artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

The startup’s Max plan, announced Wednesday (April 9), is designed for users who work extensively with Claude and require expanded access for their most important tasks. This plan also gives users priority access to Anthropic’s newest features and models.

“The top request from our most active users has been expanded Claude access,” the announcement said. “The new Max plan delivers exactly that. With up to 20x higher usage limits, you can maintain momentum on your most demanding projects with little disruption.”

According to Anthropic, the Max plan lets users choose from two levels: “Expanded Usage,” a plan priced at $100 per month and designed for frequent users who work with Claude on a variety of tasks; and Maximum Flexibility, costing $200 per month, for daily users who collaborate often with Claude for most tasks.

“More usage unlocks more possibilities to collaborate with Claude, whether for work or life,” the company said.

“At work, it means you can build Projects around any work task—whether it be writing, software, or data analysis—and really collaborate with Claude until your outcomes are just right.”

Anthropic rival artificial intelligence startup OpenAI debuted a $200-per-month “research grade” version of its ChatGPT tool in December.

Last week, Anthropic rolled out Claude for Education, which lets universities come up with and implement AI-powered approaches to teaching, learning and administration.

The company said recently that it was more interested in developing generalist foundation AI models for enterprise users than for building hardware or consumer entertainment offerings.

Speaking at the HumanX conference in March, Anthropic Chief Product Officer Mike Krieger said the company was focused on balancing research breakthroughs and product development.

“We want to help people get work done, whether it’s code, whether it’s knowledge work, etc.,” he said. “And then you can then imagine different manifestations of that” in applications for the consumer, small business and up to large corporations and the C-suite.

Also Wednesday, PYMNTS spoke with AI experts on Meta’s newest Llama AI model, which features a context window of up to 10 million tokens — or around 7.5 million words — almost 10 times the amount of Google’s Gemini 2.5.

Ilia Badeev, head of data science at Trevolution Group, told PYMNTS that his team was still marveling at Gemini 2.5’s 1 million context window when Llama 4 launched.

“This is an enormous number. With 17 billion active parameters, we get a ‘mini’ level model (super-fast and super-cheap) but with an astonishingly large context. And as we know, context is king,” Badeev said. “With enough context, Llama 4 Scout’s performance on specific applied tasks could be significantly better than many state-of-the-art models.”

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.