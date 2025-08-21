Anthropic Seeks to Raise $10 Billion Amid Strong Investor Interest

Artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic is reportedly in advanced talks to raise as much as $10 billion in a new funding round.

The amount is higher than the $5 billion reported by Bloomberg on July 29 because of strong investor demand, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Aug. 21), citing unnamed sources.

The discussions are ongoing and the terms could change, according to the report.

Reached by PYMNTS, Anthropic declined to comment on the report.

The company raised $3.5 billion in a Series E funding round in March that gave it a post-money valuation of $61.5 billion.

Anthropic said at the time that businesses have integrated its AI assistant, Claude, to perform tasks like turning natural language into code, assisting tax professionals, accelerating the writing of clinical study reports, and helping power Amazon’s Alexa+ to bring AI capabilities to households.

“With this investment, Anthropic will advance its development of next-generation AI systems, expand its compute capacity, deepen its research in mechanistic interpretability and alignment, and accelerate its international expansion,” the company said in a March 3 press release.

PYMNTS reported Thursday that venture capital firm Menlo Ventures found that Anthropic’s Claude is the AI model with the top market share, at 32%.

Menlo Ventures found that Claude began gaining momentum in June 2024, with the release of Claude Sonnet 3.5, Sonnet 3.7, Sonnet 4, Opus 4 and Claude Code, and has been adopted by enterprises because of its code generation capabilities and its development of model context protocol (MCP) that enables it to be broadly used in many industries.

On Aug. 12, Anthropic announced that it expanded the size of its prompt window for Claude Sonnet 4 fivefold, allowing it to accommodate 1 million tokens, or roughly 750,000 words.

The company said the extended context window allows Claude to process far larger data sets in a single prompt, such as entire codebases of more than 75,000 lines or dozens of research papers.

On the same day, Anthropic said it would offer Claude to all three branches of the U.S. government — executive, legislative and judicial — for $1 per agency for one year.

PYMNTS reported at the time that the offer echoed a similar one unveiled by OpenAI a week earlier, but included all three branches, while OpenAI’s was only available to the executive branch.