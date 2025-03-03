Anthropic Raises $3.5 Billion to Develop Next-Generation AI Systems

Anthropic raised $3.5 billion in a Series E funding round to expand its artificial intelligence offerings.

“With this investment, Anthropic will advance its development of next-generation AI systems, expand its compute capacity, deepen its research in mechanistic interpretability and alignment, and accelerate its international expansion,” the company said in a Monday (March 3) press release.

The round gave Anthropic a post-money valuation of $61.5 billion, according to the release.

The announcement of the funding round follows the company’s launch of Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code, the release said.

Anthropic plans to make further progress in its AI systems’ coding abilities and is focused on developing systems that “can serve as true collaborators, working alongside teams to tackle complex projects, synthesize information across fields, and help organizations achieve outsized impact,” according to the release.

Businesses have integrated Claude to perform tasks like turning natural language into code, assisting tax professionals, accelerating the writing of clinical study reports, and helping power Amazon’s Alexa+ to bring AI capabilities to households, per the release.

It was reported Sunday (March 2) that Amazon, which is one of the top investors in Anthropic, said that both companies’ AI models are excellent and that Amazon’s in-house AI model, Nova, handled over 70% of customers’ conversations with the new Alexa.

In the Monday press release, after highlighting the ways businesses have integrated Claude, Anthropic said: “Continuing this trajectory, Anthropic remains focused on deepening our understanding of frontier AI systems and ensuring that artificial intelligence advances human progress.”

It was reported Feb. 24 that Anthropic was finalizing a $3.5 billion funding round after having an initial goal of $2 billion but then convincing investors to raise their investments during discussions.

PYMNTS reported Feb. 12, amid rumors of Anthropic’s talks to raise money, that OpenAI only raised 31% more than Anthropic at the time even though OpenAI drew 51 times more traffic for ChatGPT than Anthropic did for Claude.

On Feb. 13, Anthropic said that across industries, around 36% of occupations use AI for at least a quarter of their tasks while 4% use it for three-quarters of their tasks.

