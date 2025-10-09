AWS Debuts Quick Suite as a Secure, Lower-Cost Rival to Copilot and Gemini Enterprise

Amazon Web Services on Thursday (Oct. 9) launched Quick Suite, a new agentic AI platform designed to act as a virtual teammate for employees.

Quick Suite as an enterprise-grade system that helps workers find information, analyze data, and automate tasks across multiple business applications, according to AWS. The platform connects securely to internal company data and productivity tools such as Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft 365, and Adobe Analytics, enabling users to ask questions and trigger actions from a single interface.

As reported by Bloomberg, Quick Suite replaces AWS’s earlier Q Business software and targets sales, marketing, and operations employees who spend significant time navigating data across platforms. “Working with an AI agent is now as simple as chatting with a teammate,” said AWS Vice President Swami Sivasubramanian in the announcement.

Quick Suite integrates more than 50 built-in connectors and over 1,000 applications through the Model Context Protocol, allowing companies to build custom AI agents without code. Modules such as Quick Research, Quick Flows, and Quick Automate help teams conduct deep research, generate dashboards, and manage multistep workflows.

Quick Suite runs entirely within a company’s AWS environment, meaning enterprise data never leaves the organization’s secure cloud boundary. The system also leverages AWS’s identity management and access controls, allowing companies to set permissions and audit usage down to the document level. This framework gives enterprises more visibility and compliance flexibility than tools embedded within Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace.

The launch positions Amazon in direct competition with Microsoft’s Copilot, priced at about $30 per user per month, and Google’s Gemini Enterprise, which also costs $30 per user per month. Quick Suite is priced at $20 per user per month.

The new platform enters a market racing toward agentic productivity, where AI agents coordinate daily work instead of simply assisting with it. As covered in PYMNTS, Amazon has been testing similar agentic systems for consumers, and executives recently said agentic AI customers are shaping future growth.

