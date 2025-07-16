AWS Unveils AI Agent Marketplace as ‘One-Stop Shop’ for Enterprise Deployment

While enterprise awareness of agentic AI is high, concerns over compliance and control mean most companies have reservations about deploying AI agents, a PYMNTS Intelligent report has found.

Called “AI Agents and Tools,” the repository will be a new category within AWS Marketplace and features integrations with the new Amazon Bedrock’s AgentCore to streamline deployment.

AWS has launched an AI agent marketplace with more than 900 listings — bundling agents, tools and guardrails into a single procurement platform.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent marketplace aimed at simplifying how businesses find, deploy and manage these autonomous bots.

Announced at the AWS Summit New York City on Wednesday (July 16), “AI Agents and Tools” is a new category in the AWS Marketplace. It debuts with more than 900 agents and related support on tap from providers including Anthropic, Salesforce, IBM, PwC, Stripe, Perplexity, Automation Anywhere and C3.ai.

What makes AWS’ AI agent marketplace different from competitors is its “one-stop shop” offering, said Matt Yanchyshyn, vice president of AWS Marketplace and Partner Services, in an interview with PYMNTS.

“A huge thing that makes our marketplace different is that we offer that combination of services, agents, guardrails, knowledge bases, all in one place,” Yanchyshyn said. These work “alongside a new AI-powered semantic search that makes it easier for customers to search by use case and find all the agents they need.”

Examples of AI agent capabilities include procurement, supply chain, document intelligence, financial services, compliance and more. There will be both free and paid AI agents. AWS vets the marketplace vendors.

The AWS executive said the launch comes amid rising interest in enterprise interest in agentic AI, or AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making and task execution. AWS is positioning its marketplace as the central hub to meet that demand.

Yanchyshyn pointed to the debut of hundreds of agents from vendors in the marketplace and AWS’ own client experiences as a signal of market demand. He also cited a Gartner report projecting that 33% of all enterprise software will have agentic components by 2028, up from less than 1% in 2024.

But a July 2025 PYMNTS Intelligence report shows that CFOs worry that AI agents can go “off-script, exposing firms to cascading payment errors, sanctions screening failures and headline-grabbing compliance fines.”

The result is that enterprises are not “racing to deploy it,” the report said. Only 15% of executives surveyed are thinking of deploying AI agents, and most are still in the early evaluation stage. However, companies that have successfully adopted generative AI are more likely to trust in AI agents.

A Centralized Marketplace for AI Agents

AWS Marketplace already serves as a procurement and governance platform for cloud-based enterprise software, with more than 25,000 listings across over 70 categories. AWS said more than 99% of its top 1,000 customers had an active Marketplace subscription in 2024.

With the agentic AI launch, users can now also browse AI agents in the AWS Marketplace as well — along with adjacent tools such as pre-built knowledge bases, third-party guardrails for governance and implementation services. They can also deploy these solutions through various pricing models including pay-as-you-go, subscriptions and custom enterprise pricing.

For companies concerned that agentic AI would be more expensive than traditional generative AI, Yanchyshyn said developers are given controls over usage. (Every prompt and response carries a cost, but when agents work behind the scenes with each other to do a task, it’s harder for users to assess how much compute is being used.)

Many of the AI agents are already integrated into Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, a new suite of tools for building, deploying and securing AI agents at scale. The integration lets users avoid lengthy custom development and get agents into production more quickly.

Early partners offering AgentCore-compatible listings include AllCloud, Accenture, Brave and CircleCI. These vendors are expected to help customers accelerate implementations and reduce integration costs.

AWS also emphasized the marketplace’s benefits for sellers. Vendors can list their AI agents and tools using standardized legal templates, create private offers for enterprise client and offer free trials — all within the AWS console. This setup, the company said, helps reduce delays related to procurement processes so customers can get the tech they need and close deals with partners at a faster pace.

