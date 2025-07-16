AWS Unveils AI Agent Marketplace as ‘One-Stop Shop’ for Enterprise Deployment

Highlights
AWS has launched an AI agent marketplace with more than 900 listings — bundling agents, tools and guardrails into a single procurement platform.
Called “AI Agents and Tools,” the repository will be a new category within AWS Marketplace and features integrations with the new Amazon Bedrock’s AgentCore to streamline deployment.
While enterprise awareness of agentic AI is high, concerns over compliance and control mean most companies have reservations about deploying AI agents, a PYMNTS Intelligent report has found.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent marketplace aimed at simplifying how businesses find, deploy and manage these autonomous bots.