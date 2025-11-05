Bank of America CEO Says AI Is Transforming How Banks Work

Digital adoption and “high-tech, high-touch” delivery continue to deepen customer relationships and reduce cost of serving those customers.

CEO Brian Moynihan said at the company’s investor day that AI is already improving efficiency across front- and back-office functions.

Bank of America will invest $13 billion in technology this year, including $4 billion dedicated to core innovation projects.

The technology landscape for banks is shifting fast, and Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said the firm’s response is to build for both scale and intelligence. Speaking at the bank’s investor day on Nov. 5, he said decades of steady digital investment have created a foundation that now allows artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to expand across every part of the organization, stretching from consumer services to capital markets.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Investing for the Long Run

Moynihan told investors the bank will spend $13 billion on technology this year, with $4 billion tagged as “code initiatives” — projects that directly create new capabilities. Over the past decade, Bank of America has invested more than $100 billion in technology. “Technology is a strategic enabler,” he said, adding that the goal is to make it a competitive advantage for clients and shareholders alike. Those outlays, he said, deliver value “both externally and internally” by giving customers seamless experiences and helping employees do their jobs better.

AI in Action

Moynihan said Bank of America’s use of AI is not experimental but embedded in day-to-day operations.

“These aren’t theoretical applications that prove the concept you’re reading about in the press,” he told investors. “These are tendered tools applied to real-life activities that already help us personalize client experiences, streamline capabilities, and identify new opportunities — all while saving human capital.”

He added that AI is beginning to drive another round of efficiency gains, particularly across underwriting, audit, legal and finance functions.

High Tech and High Touch

The CEO repeated his long-standing mantra that successful financial services must be “high touch and high tech.” Bank of America operates 3,600 financial centers, each averaging $500 million in deposits, while digital platforms such as the bank’s virtual assistant Erica — now handling 3 billion customer actions since launch — allow customers to manage their finances around the clock. “Our customers want it all, twenty-four by seven,” Moynihan said. “That means investing in digital platforms that make financial services easier, faster and more secure.”

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Clients Drive the Direction

Moynihan framed the bank’s technology agenda as a direct response to client demand for seamless, integrated service. “It’s about them, not about us,” he said.

“It’s about our ability to help them navigate and achieve their goals in a holistic and integrated way.” Whether it is an individual planning for retirement or a multinational corporation managing global cash flows, he said, clients expect the bank to connect human expertise with digital efficiency.

The combination, he argued, produces deeper, longer relationships and “very low attrition.”

AI in the Back Office

Beyond customer-facing innovations, Moynihan said AI and automation are improving productivity across operations and corporate functions. He cited loan underwriting, compliance reviews and internal reporting as areas already benefiting from AI-enabled workflow. The result, he said, is a more efficient platform that can grow faster without expanding headcount.

“Now we can drive productivity even better across the other areas in the company,” he said, noting that technology has allowed the bank to keep total employment steady at roughly 213,000 people while continuing to add new capabilities.

Capital for the Future

Looking ahead, Moynihan said Bank of America will continue to allocate capital toward technology and talent that support “responsible growth.”

“Everything we discussed today — our platforms, our talent, our technology — has taken years of development and billions of dollars of investment,” he said. The bank plans to sustain that pace, using scale to extend digital reach, strengthen risk management, and improve returns.

“New technologies may give us new possibilities to continue to do that in ways we haven’t done before,” he told investors.

Consumer and Corporate Strength

Moynihan also linked the bank’s digital momentum to broader business performance. Consumer spending in Bank of America accounts rose 6% year-over-year in October, and deposit growth remains strong across retail and business clients.

“Our business is anchored by being the core to our customers’ daily lives,” he said. “That position gives us deep insights into what they’re doing, allowing us to serve them holistically and grow relationships over time.”