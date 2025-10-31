Billtrust Says Responsible AI Starts With Data Governance

Highlights
Billtrust’s CISO Ankur Ahuja treats AI security like any other data security: same encryption, same access control, same compliance. No AI exceptions, just disciplined consistency.
By applying one set of rules across all data — financial, operational or AI — consistent compliance enables teams to innovate confidently within clear guardrails.
Vendors must prove data integrity, humans stay in the loop for financial decisions, and AI models follow the same backup and resilience playbook, because responsibility and innovation go hand in hand.
In the accelerating race to embed artificial intelligence (AI) across enterprise workflows, most organizations face what seems like an impossible paradox: innovate fast enough to stay competitive, yet cautiously enough to avoid regulatory, ethical and security landmines.
Ankur Ahuja is the Chief Information and Security Officer at Billtrust.
