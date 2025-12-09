BNY Mellon Expands Eliza AI Platform With Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise
BNY Mellon announced Monday (Dec. 8) that the bank will integrate Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise into its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) platform Eliza, further expanding the bank’s use of agentic AI to accelerate research, automate complex tasks and improve data processing. The company said the upgrade will help employees analyze large volumes of information more efficiently and deliver insights faster across business functions.