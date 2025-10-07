ClickHouse Adds Investors for Data Platform Designed for ‘Era of AI’

ClickHouse announced an extension of its Series C financing and related transactions to fuel the growth of its offerings in real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company added several new investors, including Citi Ventures, along with continued participation from existing investors, it said in a Tuesday (Oct. 7) press release.

“This extended Series C financing will accelerate our mission to empower organizations with lightning-fast analytics on massive datasets,” ClickHouse CEO Aaron Katz said in the release. “Our data platform gives customers the speed, flexibility and efficiency they need to tackle their most critical use cases at scale, helping them unlock value faster in the era of AI.”

Vibhor Rastogi, head of AI investing at Citi Ventures, said in the release that ClickHouse is “transforming how companies use data” and that the company is continuing to scale its platform, expand its product capabilities and help customers unlock value from data.

“The demand for fast, interactive analytics has never been greater, especially as data-driven AI initiatives accelerate,” Rastogi said.

ClickHouse announced in May that it raised $350 million in Series C financing in a round led by Khosla Ventures. The company said that round brought its total funding to over $650 million. It also secured a $100 million credit facility led by Stifel and Goldman Sachs.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

In its Tuesday press release, ClickHouse said it now serves more than 2,000 customers.

The company also expanded its platform to include a high-performance observability stack called ClickStack, a tool for real-time analytics workloads called MongoDB Change Data Capture, enhancements to data lake support, and tools to enable building agent-facing applications, according to the release.

To meet the needs of regulated environments, ClickHouse also announced a private cloud version of its commercial offering, ClickHouse Private, and added Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) compliance for the most highly regulated environments to ClickHouse Government, per the release.

In March, the company acquired HyperDX, an open-source observability platform built on ClickHouse, saying the combination of the companies’ capabilities would create a comprehensive observability platform that integrates session replay, exceptions, logs, infrastructure metrics and distributed tracing.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.