Consumers Expand Use of AI Assistants in Daily Lives

Consumers are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) assistants in their personal lives as well as at work.

While AI usage used to drop on weekends, that is less true today, digital intelligence and analytics firm Sensor Tower said in a blog post.

The company found that while the number of active users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT app was 5.8% lower on Sundays compared to the average day in the first half of 2024, it was only 2.5% lower in the first half of 2025, according to the post.

Similarly, the number of active users of ChatGPT on the web was 19.2% lower on Sundays than on the average day in the first half of 2024, it was 8.0% lower in the first half of 2025, per the post.

By contrast, work-focused apps like Microsoft Teams and Salesforce’s Slack still see large drops in usage on weekends, the post said.

“This makes [ChatGPT’s] app usage trends more similar to Google, which consumers rely on as a primary resource while working and outside of work alike,” Jonathan Briskman, principal market insights manager at Sensor Tower, wrote in the post.

Sensor Tower also found other signs that consumers are becoming more comfortable with using generative AI apps. The company said ChatGPT became the fastest app to reach 1 billion global downloads across iOS and Google Play; prompt data shows users are turning to ChatGPT for answers related to not just work and education but also lifestyle and entertainment; and the number of apps mentioning “AI” or AI-related terms increased by more than 200 in the first half.

“This reflects how ChatGPT has not only reached a much broader user base, but how consumers are becoming increasingly comfortable using the tool for more varied use cases,” Briskman wrote in the post.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that consumers are increasingly using AI chatbots to do their online searches.

This trend in AI chatbot usage is led by younger consumers, with two-thirds of Gen Z and zillennial consumers saying they already use tools like ChatGPT for work and personal chores. Only 14% of the consumers from these generations report no usage at all.