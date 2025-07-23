Consumers Turn to AI Chatbots for Online Searches as Brands Scramble to Be Seen

Highlights
Gen Z and millennials are leading a shift toward AI chatbots for search, reducing reliance on traditional search engines.
AI-generated answers often bypass website links, forcing brands to prioritize visibility within chatbot responses.
Experts recommend updating structured data, using verified listings, and ensuring chatbots can access brand content to stay discoverable.
Consumers are increasingly using artificial intelligence chatbots to do their online searches, whittling away at traffic traditionally routed through search engines.