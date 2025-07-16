Search Marketing Loses Ground as AI Reshapes Consumer Discovery

Highlights
Traditional SEO strategies are losing effectiveness as AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews answer user queries directly, reducing the need to click through to business websites.
SMBs must shift focus to building digital authority by using structured data, publishing FAQs, and earning citations from trusted sources to increase their chances of being included in AI-generated answers.
Visibility now hinges on credibility, not just keywords, making brand recognition, expert content, and consistent online presence essential for staying competitive in AI-driven search.
For years, small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have relied on search engine optimization (SEO) to drive discovery, traffic and sales. But the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally changing how people find information online, and with it, the businesses behind them.