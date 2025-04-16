Corvic Raises $12 Million for Technology That Produces ‘AI-Ready Data’

Corvic AI has raised $12 million in seed funding and unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI) cognitive infrastructure that transforms raw proprietary enterprise data into actionable intelligence.

This solution is designed to overcome the challenges enterprises face when they try to generate reliable results by providing large language models (LLMs) with fragmented data from unstructured reports, database and dynamic real-world inputs, Corvic AI Co-Founder and CEO Farshid Sabet said in a Tuesday (April 15) press release.

“Instead of reinventing models, we focus on elevating complex, proprietary data into AI-ready data — making it more digestible and actionable for LLMs,” Sabet said. “Corvic AI is defining the missing layer in enterprise AI: end-to-end AI Cognitive Infrastructure that powers generative AI applications at scale.”

Corvic AI’s solution uses the company’s proprietary technologies to move beyond basic retrieval and orchestrate multistep analytics that integrate with enterprises’ existing infrastructure and deliver trustworthy AI insights, according to the release.

The company developed this solution in stealth and is now having it evaluated and integrated by companies across sectors like advanced manufacturing, industrial, financial services and life sciences, the release said.

Corvic AI’s seed funding round was led by M Ventures and Bosch Ventures, per the release.

M Ventures Principal Ilja Aizenberg said in the release that Corvic AI’s solution extracts intelligence from complex data environments, augments decision-making capabilities and provides industries with substantial potential for “significant operational and strategic improvements.”

Bosch Ventures Managing Director Ingo Ramesohl said in the release that Corvic AI delivered an “outstanding performance” at the Open Bosch GenAI Challenge 2024 and that Bosch Ventures sees “strong potential in their platform.”

When Corvic AI won the company’s GenAI Championship Special Award in September, Open Bosch said in a press release that the company’s solution impressed the jury by enabling quicker and more informed decision-making.

“Their Semiconductor Expertise Assistant (SEA) tackles a key challenge in semiconductor design, where experts typically perform over 100 complex ‘is/is-not’ analyses annually, each taking around two weeks,” the Sept. 18 press release said. “Corvic’s SEA automates this process using AI-driven insights from databases, images and knowledge graphs, significantly streamlining root cause analysis.”



