CurbWaste Uses AI and Data to Modernize the $1 Trillion Waste Industry

Highlights
AI and data are transforming the $1 trillion waste industry, helping family-run haulers replace paper-based operations with digital tools that improve efficiency and visibility.
CurbWaste, founded by fourth-generation hauler Mike Marmo, has just raised $28 million to build an integrated operating system that connects routing, billing, and reporting for independent waste companies.
Automation and analytics are capturing “tribal knowledge” and turning it into real-time insights, helping small haulers compete, comply with regulations, and modernize their businesses.
