Dispatch Raises $18 Million to Bring AI Agents to Wealth Management

WealthTech company Dispatch says it has raised $18 million in a Series A round.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The new funding, announced Thursday (Sept. 4), is designed to boost investments in agentic workflows and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data orchestration.

“Dispatch is creating critical infrastructure that the wealth management industry has been missing,” said Chris Downer, general partner at Brewer Lane Ventures, which led the round. “Their approach to data orchestration redefines how firms and FinTechs can serve clients, while giving advisers the tools to operate with speed, accuracy and efficiency.”

According to a news release, Dispatch offers intelligent automation services to wealth management firms, letting them eliminate repetitive data tasks, streamline client onboarding and reconcile client information across multiple systems.

In the past year, the release added, Dispatch has enjoyed rapid adoption and growth, adding some of the industry’s biggest companies, including Mariner, Sanctuary Wealth and Choreo, representing more than $1 trillion in assets under advisement.

“By automating data orchestration across complex systems, Dispatch has helped firms save thousands of hours in manual workflows and reduced costly errors by over 90%,” the release added.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that most CFOs say they understand the idea of agentic AI — systems that can plan, reason and take actions with little to no human input — although few are ready to implement the technology.

That research found that nearly all CFOs polled were aware of agentic AI, even as only 15% showed interest in deploying it within their organizations.

The gap illustrates a lingering skepticism among business leaders about the maturity and business value of AI agents in their current iteration. The technology may be promising when it comes to automating complex workflows and improving decision-making, but many executives are still cautious due to concerns about implementation risks, oversight challenges and unproven ROI.

“A lot of companies are excited about what agentic AI can do, but not enough are thinking about what it takes to use it safely,” James Prolizo, chief information security officer at Sovos, told PYMNTS. “These tools are starting to make real decisions, not just automate tasks, and that changes the game.”

A key roadblock is lack of trust in agentic systems, something that can be overcome with the help of measures like “human-in-the-loop controls” that provide ongoing human supervision and allow for intervention when crucial decisions are being made.