EliseAI Raises $250 Million to Automate Healthcare and Housing

The two deals highlight investor appetite for AI startups addressing high-cost, complex sectors, with digital health and CPG supply chains emerging as prime targets for efficiency gains.

Keychain raised $30 million to expand its AI manufacturing platform for CPG, now used by top retailers and brands, as tariff volatility heightens demand for supply chain resilience.

EliseAI secured $250 million in a16z-led funding to scale its AI platform for healthcare and housing, tackling inefficiencies that account for roughly 40% of U.S. household spending.

EliseAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup focused on automating healthcare and housing systems, has raised $250 million in a Series E round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Navitas Capital.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The investment will accelerate product development and hiring across engineering, sales and marketing, and operations, with growth planned in EliseAI’s hubs in New York, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago.

The funding arrives amid a resurgence in AI-powered digital health investment. In the first half of 2025, U.S. digital health startups secured $6.4 billion in venture capital, with AI-enabled companies commanding a majority (62%) of that total for the first time, according to Rock Health.

AI-enabled startups enjoyed average deal sizes of $24.4 million for Series A, compared with $15.6 million for non-AI digital health companies. For Series B rounds, AI startups averaged $54.8 million vs. $39.6 million.

EliseAI said it has surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue earlier this year. The startup has doubled its workforce to more than 300 employees since its $75 million Series D in August 2024.

EliseAI targets healthcare and housing systems, which represent about 40% of household spending, according to Minna Song, co-founder and CEO of EliseAI.

“We’re here to fix it with agentic AI,” Song said in a statement.

In healthcare, EliseAI targets administrative inefficiencies that it says cost the U.S. more than $600 billion annually, particularly in call centers and front-desk operations. Its automation platform reduces overhead and wait times, and streamlines tasks such as scheduling and prior authorizations.

In housing, EliseAI works with more than 600 owners and operators, including 75% of the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) top 50, and now powers 10% of the U.S. apartment market. Its products include AI-Guided Tours, Lease Audits and a Maintenance App designed to lower costs and improve tenant experiences.

Read more: The Enterprise Reset: Tariffs, Uncertainty and the Limits of Operational Response

Hershey-Backed Startup Raises $30M

Keychain, an AI supply chain startup that has developed a platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Wellington Management with participation from existing investor BoxGroup and other backers.

The latest fundraise brings the New York-based startup’s total funding to $68 million just 18 months after its launch. Other investors include The Hershey Company, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Mills.

The new capital will accelerate the rollout of KeychainOS, an AI-based operating system designed to help manufacturers manage production cycles faster and more efficiently.

Keychain said its system is already being used by eight of the top 10 U.S. retailers, including Whole Foods and 7-Eleven, and seven of the top 10 CPG brands, such as General Mills.

Tariff uncertainty has made supply chain resilience even more critical for manufacturers. According to a June 2025 PYMNTS Intelligence report, U.S. business leaders are now making hard decisions as U.S. tariffs on imports undergo fluctuations and overseas supply chains come under strain.

Keychain began as a sourcing platform that connects CPG manufacturers with retailers and has since transitioned into a full-scale operating system for the CPG industry.

“We’ve grown quickly because the demand is clear,” said Keychain Co-Founder and CEO Oisin Hanrahan, in a statement.

Manufacturers use Keychain AI to manage safety, reduce waste, predict bottlenecks and improve planning in real time. The startup claims its system can be operational in days compared to months and years for rival ERP systems such as Oracle, QAD or Plex.

Read more:

P&G Plans Price Hikes as Shoppers Grow ‘More Careful’

Newman’s Own Uses GenAI to Compete With Consumer Products Giants

CPG Companies Seek Efficiencies and Diversification to Mitigate Tariff Challenges