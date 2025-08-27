EliseAI Raises $250 Million to Automate Healthcare and Housing

Highlights
EliseAI secured $250 million in a16z-led funding to scale its AI platform for healthcare and housing, tackling inefficiencies that account for roughly 40% of U.S. household spending.
Keychain raised $30 million to expand its AI manufacturing platform for CPG, now used by top retailers and brands, as tariff volatility heightens demand for supply chain resilience.
The two deals highlight investor appetite for AI startups addressing high-cost, complex sectors, with digital health and CPG supply chains emerging as prime targets for efficiency gains.
EliseAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup focused on automating healthcare and housing systems, has raised $250 million in a Series E round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Navitas Capital.