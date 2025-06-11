French President Rallies Behind Mistral-Nvidia Cloud Partnership

Highlights
Mistral AI and Nvidia are partnering to build AI cloud infrastructure in France, marking a major step toward European AI sovereignty and reducing dependence on U.S. cloud providers.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he believes that nations must develop their own AI systems.
French President Emmanuel Macron helped secure corporate backing for the initiative by directly calling top French CEOs.
France took a major step forward in asserting its artificial intelligence (AI) power Wednesday (June 11) as home-grown startup Mistral AI and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia announced a landmark partnership to develop next-generation AI cloud services in France.
