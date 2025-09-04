From SEO to GEO: How Businesses Can Stay Visible in AI Searches

Highlights
AI-powered search is shifting visibility from traditional SEO rankings to AI-generated answers, making authority and clarity more important than keywords.
Businesses must adopt “generative engine optimization” tactics by creating structured, conversational and authoritative content that large language models can easily read and cite.
Beyond websites, brand mentions in trusted publications, an active social presence, and a strong reputation are becoming crucial for staying discoverable in the AI-driven search era.
As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the way people search online, businesses face a new challenge: How to stay visible when fewer users click through to websites while AI chatbots and Google’s AI Overviews provide answers directly on the page.