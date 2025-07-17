Gen AI May Finally Bridge the Personalization Gap, Experts Say

Highlights
Generative AI is closing the gap between promise and reality in personalization, enabling more context-aware, emotionally intelligent and real-time customer experiences — but true personalization remains a moving target.
Data quality and integration are still major barriers; AI-powered personalization is only as effective as the freshness, accuracy and accessibility of the underlying customer data.
Personalization must balance automation with human-centered design, avoiding over-optimization that can feel invasive or limit creative discovery, while enhancing relevance across all touchpoints.
For decades, personalization has been more of a dream than reality. Businesses promised experiences tailored to the customer, but offers and recommendations still often miss the mark, despite the ability to track which websites consumers click on when they’re online.