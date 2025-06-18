IBM Creates Integrated Solution for AI Security and Governance

IBM has integrated two of its products and added enhancements to help businesses keep their generative artificial intelligence systems and AI agents secure and responsible.

The newly integrated products are IBM’s end-to-end AI governance tool, watsonx.governance, and its tool for securing AI models, data and usage, Guardium AI Security, the company said in a Wednesday (June 18) press release.

The combined solution brings AI security and governance teams together, provides a unified view of the enterprise’s risk posture, and supports the user’s processes to validate compliance standards against the EU AI Act, ISO 42001 and other frameworks, according to the release.

“AI agents are set to revolutionize enterprise productivity, but the very benefits of AI agents can also present a challenge,” Ritika Gunnar, general manager, data and AI at IBM, said in the release. “When these autonomous systems aren’t properly governed or secured, they can carry steep consequences.”

As well as integrating the tools, IBM has enhanced them to enable them to detect new AI use cases in cloud environments, code repositories and embedded systems; to automate red teaming to help detect and fix vulnerabilities and misconfigurations; and to monitor and manage AI agents from development to deployment, per the release.

“Embedding security from the start is essential to protecting data, supporting compliance obligations and building lasting trust,” Suja Viswesan, vice president, security and runtime products at IBM, said in the release.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The CAIO Report,” found that while chief financial officers are adopting generative AI, trust in the technology is not universal.

The report found that nearly 30% of CFOs worried that generative AI might produce less insightful results, 28% feared unauthorized access to sensitive information, and 22% pointed to potential issues with the integrity of its outputs.

Another PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The AI MonitorEdge Report: COOs Leverage GenAI to Reduce Data Security Losses,” found that the share of chief operating officers who reported that their companies had implemented AI-powered automated cybersecurity management systems leapt from 17% in May 2024 to 55% in December.

The report found that AI has become an essential tool for protecting organizations from security breaches and fraud.