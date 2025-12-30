Inside the AI Upgrades Reshaping Consumer Devices
Ahead of CES 2026 next week in Las Vegas, several consumer electronics manufacturers are previewing hardware products built on specific, identifiable artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The devices span wearables, mixed-reality systems, home security, appliances and robotics, but each relies on concrete combinations of cameras, sensors, onboard processors and AI models designed to capture data from the physical world, analyze it locally and trigger defined responses.