Is ‘Shortcut’ the New Excel? MIT Startup Behind Viral Tool Thinks So

Highlights
Shortcut, built by MIT startup Fundamental Research Labs, can complete complex Excel tasks like full discounted cash flow models in minutes from a single natural-language prompt.
The tool has gone viral online and scored over 80% on Microsoft Excel World Championship cases, finishing them about 10 times faster than humans.
Co-founder Nico Christie tells PYMNTS that Shortcut is not 100% accurate, but he argues that’s not needed because the AI tool frees up time for users to double-check.
The lowly spreadsheet is getting an agentic AI upgrade.