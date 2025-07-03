New AI Startup Turns a Dog’s Bark Into a Human Conversation

Highlights
Zoolingua is developing an AI model to understand dog language, using computer vision and deep learning to decipher communication like, “I want to go outside” or “My shoulder hurts.”
Founder Con Slobodchikoff’s research with prairie dogs showed they use complex vocalizations that meet linguistic criteria — suggesting some animals may have true language.
The project aims to improve human-animal relationships and has broader applications, including veterinary diagnostics and potential future use with other species like cats and horses.
Animal behaviorist Con Slobodchikoff has spent decades listening to how prairie dogs talk to each other. Now, the biologist is teaching machines to do the same — starting with dogs.