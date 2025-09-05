OpenAI Chair’s Conversational AI Startup Raises $350 Million

Highlights
Sierra, a conversational artificial intelligence startup founded by OpenAI Chair Bret Taylor and former Google executive Clay Bavor, has raised $350 million in new funding for a $10 billion valuation, the founders said Thursday (Sept. 4).