Highlights
Confidence Without Clarity: OpenAI warns that AI systems often invent answers instead of admitting uncertainty — and get rewarded for it.
Built to Bluff: A new paper traces hallucinations to the way models are trained and tested, showing why smarter design hasn’t solved the problem.
High-Stakes Risk: For industries where accuracy matters, the takeaway is stark: AI’s errors aren’t random quirks, but systemic flaws.
Large language models don’t just make mistakes. They sometimes invent answers with striking confidence. A new paper from OpenAI researchers Adam Tauman Kalai, Ofir Nachum, and colleagues argues that these “hallucinations” are not mysterious glitches but predictable byproducts of the way today’s artificial intelligence (AI) systems are trained and tested.