Perplexity Launches $200-a-Month Subscription Tier Promising ‘Limitless AI Productivity’

Perplexity has launched a $200-a-month or $2,000-a-year subscription tier called Perplexity Max.

The new subscription plan includes all the features of the $20-a-month or $200-a-year Perplexity Pro and adds unlimited access to artificial intelligence (AI) models in Perplexity Research and Labs, unlimited queries to its Perplexity Labs productivity tool, early access to new products and features, and priority support, according to a Perplexity help center page.

Perplexity Max is now available on web app and iOS, and will soon be available for Android and desktop apps, according to the page. An Enterprise version of Max will be added “in the near future,” the company said in a Wednesday (July 2) blog post.

“Perplexity Max is our most advanced subscription tier yet, built for those who demand limitless AI productivity and immediate access to the newest products and features from Perplexity,” the post said.

The post said the new tier is designed for content creators and writers, business strategists, academic researchers and professionals who need unlimited access to analysis tools.

The launch of Perplexity Max follows the introduction of $200-per-month subscription plans by Anthropic in April and by OpenAI in December.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas said June 5 that the AI startup was handling 780 million queries per month in May and that the figure was growing over 20% month over month.

Srinivas said the company expects to keep growing at that pace, with gains driven by its upcoming browser and consumers’ weariness with “legacy browsers” like Google’s Chrome.

“We still think that same trajectory is possible even now, especially with all the kind of distribution partnerships we are trying to seek and the browser that we’re working on,” Srinivas said.

Perplexity was once a scrappy startup in the shadow of OpenAI and Google but is now gaining traction in the generative AI race, PYMNTS reported in June.

The company has made a string of strategic alliances and is aggressively expanding its footprint across both enterprise and consumer markets.

Darren Kimura, president and CEO of AI Squared, told PYMNTS in June that Perplexity positions itself as “a real-time answer engine to provide concise, cited responses.”

“This emphasis on provenance can appeal to users who are seeking verifiable information, such as researchers and executives,” Kimura said.