Razorpay, NPCI and OpenAI Test Agentic Payments in India

Razorpay said Thursday (Oct. 9) that it collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), creator of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and OpenAI to launch an “AI-powered conversational payment experience” in India.

This Agentic Payments experience is now operating in a private beta launch, Razorpay said in a blog post.

Agentic Payments will enable ChatGPT users in India to find products through that AI chatbot and instantly purchase them with UPI, according to the post.

“Imagine this: You tell your AI assistant, ‘Order my usual groceries,’ and it simply does it,” the post said. “No stopping to open the right grocery app, no typing a UPI PIN, no entering an OTP. AI just handles the payment, securely, on your behalf.”

Agentic Payments turns the AI assistant into a shopping agent by leveraging NPCI’s UPI Circle, which enables UPI users to allow another individual to transact from their UPI account, and UPI Reserve Pay, which allows UPI users to manage credit limits for specific purposes, according to the post.

With these capabilities, Agentic Payments allows users to pre-authorize an AI agent to make purchases with defined spending limits, per the post.

“From groceries to mobile recharges, the possibilities are vast,” Razorpay said in its post. “This private beta is just the first step. Over the coming months, Razorpay, NPCI and OpenAI will work together to move this innovation from a proof-of-concept into full production.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa collaboration “The Prompt Economy: How AI Agents Turns Conversation Into Commerce” found that there is a move toward agentic AI in which prompts replace buy buttons.

Visa announced Sept. 4 that it will open access to its production Model Context Protocol (MCP) server so developers can plug AI agents directly into Visa Intelligent Commerce application programming interfaces (APIs) and that it is piloting an Acceptance Agent Toolkit that lets nontechnical teams generate invoices, create payment links and run analytics using plain prompts.

These moves aim to support the development of functioning, payment-enabled agents while keeping every transaction tied to Visa’s security framework.

“The goal is to extend the trust of the Visa brand into the future of agentic commerce,” Visa Senior Vice President and Global Head of Growth Rubail Birwadker told PYMNTS at the time. “An MCP layer removes friction for developers and drives standardization at scale.”

