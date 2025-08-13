Refold Raises $6.5 Million for AI Agents That Perform API Integrations

Refold AI has emerged from stealth and announced it raised $6.5 million in seed funding for its platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI)-native infrastructure to facilitate the integration of application programming interfaces (APIs).

The platform uses AI agents that learn how systems interact, write and maintain integration code, and adapt as software changes, eliminating the need for teams or middleware, the company said in a Wednesday (Aug. 13) press release.

“We started Refold with a simple idea: integrations are repeatable and cumbersome, it should not need humans,” Refold Co-founder and CEO Jugal Anchalia said in the release.

Refold Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Abhishek Kumar said in the release: “We’re replacing the consultant economy with agents that learn and scale. In the future, integrations should be free, fast and invisible.”

Refold already works with more than 30 paying enterprise customers, supports more than 1,500 active users, processes more than 30 million API calls per month, and earns seven-figure annual recurring revenue, according to the release.

With the new funding, the company will expand its engineering team, deepen product integrations and support its growing enterprise customer base, the release said.

Refold’s seed round was co-led by Eniac Ventures and Tidal Ventures, per the release.

Eniac Ventures Founding General Partner Hadley Harris said in the release that enterprise integrations are one of the most compelling use cases for agentic AI.

“For decades, companies have burned billions on brittle, bloated workflows,” Harris said. “Refold has rebuilt the stack from the ground up to make to make integrations seamless and intelligent, and the market is already catching on.”

Tidal Ventures Venture Partner Nicholas Muy said in the release that integrations are “the most broken part of enterprise software,” requiring expensive consultants and manual work.

“Refold’s AI agents don’t just patch the problem — they eliminate it,” Muy said. “This is a fundamental leap forward.”

AI agents are the next level for productivity at work, as they can transform a small staff into a productive workforce that can tackle tasks typically handled by larger teams, PYMNTS reported in February.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in June that between 30% and 50% of the engineering and coding work at the company is done by AI.