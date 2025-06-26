Salesforce Says AI Is Doing 30% of Its Coding and Customer Service

Artificial intelligence is doing 30% to 50% of the work at Salesforce when it comes to engineering, coding, support and service, according to CEO Marc Benioff.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

That share will continue to grow, Benioff said on the Thursday (June 26) episode of Bloomberg’s “The Circuit with Emily Chang.”

“All of us have to get our head around this idea that AI can do things that before, we were doing, and we can move on to do higher-value work,” Benioff said.

Across industries, the “digital labor revolution” enabled by AI tools will add up to $3 trillion to $12 trillion of digital labor being deployed, including AI agents and robots, Benioff said.

“We’re becoming more automated,” Benioff said.

Asked about the risks of implementing AI tools, Benioff said that security will always be a challenge, but that hallucinations are being reduced as Salesforce adds more information to make AI more accurate.

“In our own work, we’re doing hundreds of thousands of conversations, just ourselves and our company with our customers, and we have about 93% accuracy,” Benioff said. “Even for a large brand or a large company that we work with, like Disney, it’s about 93%.”

Speaking of AI agents in general, Benioff said they represent “what AI was meant to be.”

“These are agents who are making you more productive or reducing your cost, making things easier,” he said.

Asked about an earlier statement that Salesforce will have 1 billion AI agents on its platform by the end of the year, Benioff said the company is “remarkably on track.”

“We now have about 5,000 customers deploying this, and it’s amazing how many agents we see getting spawned,” Benioff said. “By far, it’s the fastest growing, most exciting thing we’ve ever done.”

Salesforce said May 27 that it planned to acquire Informatica in an $8 billion deal, adding that Informatica’s cloud data management capabilities will enhance the agentic AI features of Salesforce’s customer relationship management platform.

About two weeks earlier, on May 15, the company said it planned to acquire Convergence.ai to accelerate the development of its next-generation AI agents.

Salesforce is seeing demand for its data cloud services as enterprises realize they have to better organize their data to fully tap the power of AI, Gabrielle Tao, senior vice president of product management at Salesforce, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in April.

“We make enterprise data ready for the agentic era,” Tao said, adding that the platform has seen strong growth in recent years. “We’re very excited to keep going and make agentic experiences world class.”

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.