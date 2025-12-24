Regulators Question How Big Tech Uses AI to Shape Markets
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly embedding itself into the core decision-making systems of modern businesses, from pricing and marketing to supply chain management and customer targeting. As AI tools move from experimental add-ons to operational infrastructure, regulators on both sides of the Atlantic are focusing on how algorithmic decision-making could reshape competition, sometimes in ways that bypass traditional antitrust guardrails. The concern is no longer limited to whether companies explicitly collude, but whether AI systems themselves can produce market outcomes that look and feel anticompetitive.